The General Directorate of Traffic will introduce electronic driving licence and car ownership cards via the e-traffic smartphone application.

The directorate will also introduce a new service, in co-operation with the Customs Affairs, enabling the owner of a car to issue e-permit for another driver to travel through the King Fahad Causeway.

The new e-services come as part of the government’s efforts led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, towards digital transformation. They also meet the directives of Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

Director general of traffic, Brigadier Shaikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulwahab Al Khalifa said that the services were part of a comprehensive digital transformation in co-operation with the Information and e-Government Authority. They would facilitate the processing of traffic applications, he added.

The digital driving licence and car ownership card will replace the hard copy of the licence and card as they would be displayed via the app.

He said that in 2020, 34,000 permits were issued by owners of vehicles to allow other drivers to cross the causeway.

The previous procedure was a written permit with a copy of the ID and the ownership card of the vehicle. The new service allows car owners to issue or cancel the permits electronically. In addition, the permit could be scanned through the barcode.

