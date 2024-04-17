“Search and Rescue” of the National Guard carried out 136 search, rescue and evacuation operations during the past 24 hours as a result of the weather conditions.

As the UAE experienced its wettest day in history on Tuesday, April 16, the entire government apparatus swiftly mobilised to rescue stranded residents and individuals trapped in floodwaters, ensuring their safety.

In the past 24 hours, the National Guard's Search and Rescue Centre, alongside the Ministry of Interior and strategic partners, conducted 136 operations involving search, rescue, and medical evacuations.

These operations included 65 medical evacuations and 71 search and rescue missions to assist individuals trapped by flooded valleys, vehicle breakdowns, and rainwater entering buildings. Those rescued were safely relocated, while the injured were immediately transferred to hospitals for medical attention.

Watch the team conducting operations in the video below:

However, tragically, a 70-year-old Emirati man died on Tuesday in Ras Al Khaimah when his vehicle was swept away after entering Wadi Isfani.

The incident took place when he attempted to travel through the valley in his vehicle, disregarding the strong water currents and rising water levels caused by incessant rainfall since the early hours of Tuesday across the country.

