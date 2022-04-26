Motorists could be fined $200 (Dh1,000) and penalised with 6 black points for parking in spaces designated for people of determination, Ajman Police says.

In a post on Instagram, authorities reminded residents to respect those with special needs.

Recently, authorities of several Emirates have warned motorists to be mindful of traffic rules, keeping in mind the holy month of Ramadan.

Motorists have been asked to avoid speeding and maintain safe distance on roads, especially when Iftar time nears.

