Authorities in the UAE helped arrest a fugitive wanted in Kuwait and seized more than 300,000 Kuwaiti dinars.

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said in a post on social media that the accused was involved in forgery and tampering with documents and invoices.

The expat was apprehended by UAE officials before he could flee the country and was handed over to Kuwaiti authorities.

The accused is under investigation and he and those involved have been referred to the competent authorities.

