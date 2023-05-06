ABU DHABI – The UAE Cybersecurity Council called on public and private sectors to exercise the utmost caution against any cyber attacks that may target the national digital infrastucture and assets.

The Council demanded the public and private entities to activate the cyber emergency response system in cooperation with the competent authorities in order to share data so as to proactively prevent possible malicious attacks.

The Council stressed the importance of confronting various cyber attacks by vital sectors, in addition to activating protection systems and cyber security policies and raising the awareness of the authorities about any suspicious electronic activities that may harm their systems.

The UAE is adopting the best standards and practices of safe digital transformation and protection of the national digital infrastructure and space.