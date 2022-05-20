RIYADH – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today released its 2021 annual cybersecurity report: Navigating New Frontiers. The report highlights the growing rate of cyber-attacks by malicious actors on digital infrastructures and individuals in the modern-day hybrid work environment.



The report states that globally Trend Micro solutions stopped over 94.2 billion threats in 2021, a 42% increase in the number of detections recorded in 2020. Attacks had surged over 53 billion in the second half of 2021, blocking 41 billion threats in H1 2021. Ransomware attackers are shifting their focus to critical businesses and industries more likely to pay, and double extortion tactics ensure that they are able to profit. Ransomware-as-a-service offerings have opened the market to cybercriminals with limited technical knowledge, as well as given rise to more specialization, such as initial access brokers who are now an essential part of the cybercrime supply chain. Threat actors are getting better at exploiting human error to compromise cloud infrastructure and remote workers. Home workers are often prone to take more risks than those in the office, which makes phishing a greater risk.



In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Trend Micro solutions detected and blocked over 63 million (63,206,780) email threats, more than 6.4 million (6,484,710) malware attacks, over 17.5 million (17,522,982) URL victims’ attacks. Furthermore, shielding remote learning and working, Smart Home Network (SHN) solutions protected devices and networks from 360,862 SHN inbound and outbound attacks, and prevented over 6.8 million SHN events.



“While the organizations in the country have weathered the worst of the pandemic, the last year has revealed how bad actors have scaled up their attacks in a highly effective manner,” said Rasheed Al Odah, Country manager, KSA for Trend Micro. “Adding to the challenges, remote work practices and the use of new technologies have prompted enterprises to reassess their security posture and protect their digital assets against the rapidly evolving threat landscape with multilayered security solutions. The Trend Micro annual cyber security report for 2021 provides invaluable insight and acts as a guide for enterprises as they plan their security strategy to protect their digital ambitions.”



According to Trend Micro's Security Predictions report for 2022, better readiness for security teams against emerging threats is necessary across sectors. Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of this movement against the threat landscape. The country was recently ranked No. 2 in the Global Cybersecurity Index for its commitment to cybersecurity. As part of its efforts to become a trusted partner of the Kingdom in bolstering its security posture, Trend Micro has established its MEA headquarters in Riyadh.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).