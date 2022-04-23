Dammam, SPA -- Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) at Dammam-based King Abdulaziz port has thwarted an attempts to smuggle 3,766,028 Captagon pills, which were found hidden in a consignment that arrived in the Kingdom through the port.

The authority explained that a consignment arrived in the Kingdom through the King Abdulaziz port, and during the customs inspection process through security techniques, the port authorities discovered this quantity of Captagon pills cleverly hidden inside iron poles.

The authority explained that after completing the seizure process and in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to ensure the arrest of the recipients of the Captagon pills, two involved people were arrested.

ZATCA confirmed that it continues to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports. It is standing against the attempts of smugglers to achieve one of the essential pillars of its strategy represented in the security and protection of society and economy. The authority has also confirmed its determination to unify and enhance its efforts along with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to combat drug smuggling in all its forms and types.

The Authority has called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by reaching out to the designated number for security reports (1910) or via (e-mail 1910@zatca.gov.sa) or the international number (00966114208417), where the Authority, through these channels, receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the provisions of the unified customs system, in strict confidentiality, with a financial reward given to the whistleblower if the information is correct.