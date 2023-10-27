DAMMAM — Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif praised the efforts made by anti-narcotics officers along with their colleagues in other security sectors in the Eastern Province in following up and tracking down smugglers and dealers of drugs and protecting the nation from their criminal activities.



The minister made the remarks during his meeting with Director of Anti-Narcotics Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Qarni, and a number of deputy ministers, senior security officials and anti-narcotics commanders in the Eastern Province.



Prince Abdul Aziz said that the security personnel in all regions of the Kingdom continue their duties with decisiveness and determination to confront the plans of drug smugglers and dealers that target the security of the nation and its youth. “Saudi Arabia is continuing the war on drugs with the support and directives of the wise leadership,” he said.



Several senior security officials attended the meeting and they included Deputy Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham Al-Falih, Deputy Minister for Regional Affairs Eng. Abdullah Al-Rabiah, Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, Director General of the Border Guard Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Shehri, and Director General of the Minister’s Office for Studies and Research Maj. Gen. Khaled Al-Orwan.

