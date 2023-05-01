RIYADH — Around 10,606 violators of residency, labor laws and border security regulations were arrested in various regions of the Kingdom within a week.

According to the Ministry of Interior the arrests were made during the joint field campaigns carried out by various units of the security forces across the Kingdom during the week from April 21 to 28.



The arrests included 5,620 violators of the residency system, 3,825 violators of the border security rules, and 1,161 violators of the labor laws.



Another 1,087 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 25% were Yemenis, 74% Ethiopians, and 1% of other nationalities, with 29 violators being caught trying to cross the border to exit Saudi Arabia.



Ten persons, who were involved in transporting and harboring violators of residency and work regulations and practiced cover up activities, were arrested.



A total of 23,206 violators are currently subjected to procedures for violating regulations, of which 19,566 are men and 3,640 are women.



Of them 14,576 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 2,812 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations, and 3,254 violators were deported.



The Ministry of Interior emphasized that anyone who facilitates the entry of an infiltrator into the Kingdom or gives him transportation or shelter or any assistance or service shall be punished with penalties of up to 15 years in prison, and a maximum fine of SR1 million, in addition to the confiscation of the means of transportation and accommodation.

