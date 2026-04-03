PARIS - World food prices ​climbed in March, ⁠due largely to higher ‌energy costs linked to the escalating conflict ​in the Middle East, the United Nations ​Food and Agriculture ​Organization said on Friday.

The FAO Food Price Index, which ⁠measures changes in a basket of globally traded food commodities, averaged 128.5 points in March, up 2.4% ​from ‌its revised February ⁠level.

"Price ⁠rises since the conflict began have been ​modest, driven mainly by ‌higher oil prices ⁠and cushioned by ample global cereal supplies," FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero said in a statement.

But if the conflict lasts over 40 days and input costs remain high, farmers may reduce inputs, ‌plant less, or switch crops, leading to ⁠lower future yields and ​affecting food supply and prices for the rest of this year ​and ‌next, he said.

(Reporting by ⁠Sybille de La ​Hamaide Editing by Tomasz Janowski)