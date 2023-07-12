New Delhi: Delhi police has registered a case against a Nepal national for abusing a cabin crew member onboard and breaking the lavatory door inside the Air India flight after taking off from Toronto, officials said.

According to the FIR, the victim cabin supervisor, Aditya Kumar, stated that a passenger named Mahesh Singh Pandit, a resident of Nepal changed his seat from 26 E to 26 F and started abusing the economy class crew members.

Aditya in the FIR said that after the passenger started abusing the crew members, they informed the pilot in command and give him an oral warning.

Later after lunch service, the smoke alarm sounded and after opening the LAV door, he caught the passenger with a cigarette lighter and smoking smell.

"When I opened the door in front of the passenger, he pushed me back and ran to his seat 26F. When I tried to stop him, he pushed me and abused me also. Later he broke the LAV door 3F-RC. Then I informed the captain immediately and as per captain instruction with the help of cabin crew Punit Sharma and other four passengers we tried to restrain him as per SOP," Aditya added.

Cabin supervisor Aditya in his FIR also mentioned that they were able to restrain the accused passenger with the help of 10 other passengers and but later got the information that the accused was trying to beat the passengers also.

"With the help of 10 passengers and two cabin crew, we successfully restrained the accused passenger. After that I came back to my allotted first class but got the information that he is still trying to beat the passengers," Aditya said.

Delhi Police registered a case under sections 323/506/336 Indian Penal Code and 22,23,25 Aircraft rules at IGI Police station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.