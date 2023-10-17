RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) investigated 369 corruption suspects after conducting 3,601 monitoring tours while carrying out its duties in the month of Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1445 AH.



Nazaha said that the 369 suspects include employees from a number of government ministries, namely the Ministry of Interior, Defense, Justice, Health, Education, Municipal and Rural Affairs, and Housing, as well as the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority.



After the investigation process, 176 Saudi citizens and residents were arrested, according to the Law of Criminal Procedure, Nazaha said, noting that those citizens were released on bail.



As for the reasons for the arrest, the authority indicated that the defendants were involved in bribery, abuse of authority, money laundering, as well as forgery.



It also indicated that the regulatory procedures are being completed in preparation for referring the accused involved to justice.



Nazaha urged everyone to report any suspicious act they witness, whether financial or administrative corruption, through the toll-free number: 980, email: info@nazaha.gov.sa, and fax:114420057, in order to contribute to protecting and preserving public money.

