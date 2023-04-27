An Indian actress who was arrested in the UAE on charges of drug possession has been released. A spokesperson from the Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed this to Khaleej Times. She was lodged at a jail in Sharjah.

The 27-year-old actress was allegedly framed by two men who 'deceived' her with false promises of an audition and a role in a Hollywood web series. Reportedly, she travelled to the UAE under the impression of bagging an acting gig.

The two men tricked the actress into carrying a trophy with her to Sharjah, which had drugs concealed inside the metal piece. On April 1, when the woman landed at Sharjah Airport from Mumbai, she was apprehended by the authorities for possession of drug.

A small quantity of drugs was found concealed within the memento that one of the men had allegedly given to the actress to hand over to someone in the UAE.

According to Indian media, the two men behind the incident demanded Rs80 lakh (Dh359,545) from the actress' mother to rescue her. The mother approached the Mumbai Police, who arrested them for cheating.

The actress, who featured in Bollywood movies, is expected to return to Mumbai soon after her release from Sharjah jail.

