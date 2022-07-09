Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents about the dangers posed by the use of firecrackers during Eid Al Adha celebrations.

Police, in a statement, said that such celebrations "begin with entertainment but more often end in a tragedy".

Parents have been urged to monitor their children and raise awareness about the risks involved and firecracker injuries.

"Use of firecrackers could lead to eye damage, loss of sight and also cause house fires and damage to properties. Parents should keep an eye on their children who may buy firecrackers from some social media sites. Such social media platforms try to lure youngsters by selling them firecrackers at cheap prices. With tightened control over children, unfortunate accidents can be avoided," police told parents.

Police have requested the public to report people or shops selling fireworks by calling the emergency number 999 or toll-free number 8002626.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).