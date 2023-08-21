Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi issued on Saturday a presidential pardon for 30 prisoners, including famous political activist Ahmed Douma.

Douma was sentenced to three years in prison, before being convicted and sentenced to 15 years on separate charges in 2015.

A year ago, President Al-Sisi announced the formation of a presidential pardon committee in Egypt. The committee worked to establish criteria for detainees and prisoners who may be pardoned, provided they were not convicted of violent crimes.

Tarek Al-Awadi, a member of the presidential pardon committee, said in previous statements that the pardoned prisoners will return to their previous jobs and be integrated into public life.

He stressed: “The state wants to send a message to all political forces and currents that it seeks to make major policy changes and start over. It is a positive step that aims to address societal division and prevent anyone from taking advantage of the issue politically.”

Various political forces had demanded the release of Douma for several considerations, foremost of which was his deteriorated health condition.

The step also comes in conjunction with the National Dialogue that the Egyptian government called for, with the participation of various political forces.

