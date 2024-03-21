Planning to go on a holiday but worried about leaving your house unattended? Ensuring your property's safety while travelling is paramount.

Installing CCTV or motion sensor cameras, securely locking doors and windows, and keeping lights on are obvious ways to protect your property from burglars. However, did you know you could also seek help from the Dubai Police for home security?

It is a free preventative security service to protect the homes while residents are on vacation, inside or outside the country or while travelling for other reasons. This service allows villa residents to use patrols available in neighbourhoods to monitor their homes.

Residents can even sign up just before departing the country by completing registration at the airport. Additionally, one can register with the smart home security app while outside Dubai. To get started, download the Dubai Police smart home security app, sign up for the home security service, and enter details such as your home location and time of travel. Dubai Police will then dispatch patrols to check on your home regularly while you are away.

Required information

Applicant’s Emirates ID number

Valid Email ID

Mobile phone number

Makani number

Villa number

Travel details (Departure and Arrival dates)

Communication details in case of emergency (name, mobile phone number)

Steps to get the service

Fill up application form

Attach requirements

Submit request

Receive transaction number via SMS and Email to follow-up on request

Terms and condition

The residence should be in Dubai

The residence should be a house (villa) not apartment

All windows and entrances should be locked

Wardrobes and safes where valuables are stored should not be unsealed

Valuable jewellery and money should be deposited in safe boxes in banks

Car keys or that of any transport should not be in easily accessible places to avoid theft

Service channels

Dubai Police Application

Website www.dubaipolice.gov.ae

Smart Police Stations SPS

