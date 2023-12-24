Dubai authorities do have a unique way of urging residents to follow rules. This holiday season, the police roamed around the emirate and handed out gifts to cyclists and scooter riders — while reminding them of regulations, particularly speed limits.

They gave away safety gear, including helmets and reflective belts, as part of a major campaign “to spread traffic awareness and reduce traffic accidents".

Together with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Dubai Police stressed the importance of following speed limits, which may vary depending on the location.

Speed limits are set at 20kmph in residential and beach areas, and 30 kmph on Meydan Street and shared streets. There are no speed restrictions on Seih Al Salam and Al Qudra tracks.

Fines of up to Dh300 are imposed on riders who endanger their own or others’ lives. Riding a bicycle or an e-scooter without a permit is punishable by a Dh200 penalty; while failure to comply with speed limits can get one fined Dh100 to Dh300.

Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of General Department of Traffic, said: “It is important for all road users, including drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians, to understand their responsibilities to achieve the highest levels of safety."

The recent campaign specifically targeted cyclists and e-scooter riders in the residential areas developed by Emaar and Nakheel.

"All relevant entities in Dubai are exerting substantial efforts to ensure road safety through extensive traffic awareness campaigns to reduce traffic violations and accidents," Maj-Gen Al Mazrouei said.

