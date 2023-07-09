The Dubai Police on Saturday said a record 65,942 transactions were carried out at 22 Smart Police Stations (SPS) during the first half of 2023.

Processed without any human intervention, the transactions involved 4,967 criminal-related enquiries and 16,205 other reports.

The smart stations offer community-based and police services in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, and Chinese

Maj-Gen Ali Ahmad Ghanim, director-general of Logistic Support and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Stations (SPS) projects, noted that Dubai's smart police services have become integral to the city's culture and society.

"Visitors and residents alike have come to expect top-notch police services that are both innovative and convenient. The success of this project aligns perfectly with the goals of Dubai's government to provide services to customers with ease and to the highest possible standards," he added.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Dubai Police to achieve the government's objectives of improving the quality of life for community members.

He also emphasised the significant progress that the Dubai Police have made in providing police services that exceed customer expectations.

“This reflects the alignment of the Dubai Police's goals with the government's vision to make Dubai the smartest city in the world. Through a smart system that is continuously updated to reflect the latest global standards, the Force provides customers with the best and highest service standards, ultimately improving the quality of life in the UAE,” Maj Ghanim said.

