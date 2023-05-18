The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) has intensified joint inspection campaigns on the domestic gas cylinders across Dubai, in cooperation with the joint field inspection team established in accordance with the DSCE Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on 29 June. The resolution prevents the distribution of LPG cylinders that are not filled in accredited factories in Dubai to ensure compliance with all standards and laws issued by local departments.

The joint team comprises personnel from Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Civil Defence, Department of Economy and Tourism, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Emirates Gas, and Emirates General Petroleum (Emarat).

“To achieve the directives of the wise leadership, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s resolution aims to regulate business practices and implement the highest international safety and security standards as well as ensure transportation, storage and distribution of LPG according to the approved criteria in the UAE. The Supreme Council of Energy is the only authority in Dubai responsible for carrying out all tasks related to issuing permits for trading petroleum materials in Dubai, defining petroleum materials that may be traded, and related activities, as well as monitoring and inspecting trade facilities,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

The inspection team has developed a joint action plan to combat illegal gas cylinder trading. It has also set up monitoring mechanisms for companies operating in this sector to ensure compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.

The campaign resulted in detecting several violations of the DSCE resolution, and a number of violators were suspended for trading gas cylinders that do not conform to UAE specifications. Legal measures in this regard have been taken against them.

“We thank all the concerned parties involved in regulating this sector. The resolution aims to outline the regulatory framework, strategies and regulations for trading in LPG and its derivatives in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards in this area,” said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading.

The DSCE launched proactive awareness campaigns on the importance of buying LPG cylinders from authorised distributors of domestic gas cylinders, in order to ensure the safety of customers and protect them from some illegal practices by violators.