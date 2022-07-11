A fire that broke out on Sunday in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi was extinguished later in the day with no casualties, the United Arab Emirates capital's police said on Twitter, adding the cause is under investigation.

The emirate's police and Civil Defence teams managed to successfully extinguish the fire which broke in a warehouse for scrapped heavy vehicles and tankers in Al Mafraq area, the police said on Twitter.

