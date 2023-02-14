UAE - As children increasingly using the internet and spend more time online for various activities, they face an increased risk of encountering online criminals, including cyberbullies.

According to Abu Dhabi Digital Authority cyberbullying can occur through social media, messaging apps, gaming platforms, and other online channels. Experts have warned that the more time children spend online, the greater the opportunities for online predators to target them.

The Abu Dhabi Police said that children may be exposed to various dangers online including cyberbullying, cyber predators, blackmail, posting private information, access to inappropriate content and phishing.

In their fight against cyberbullying, the UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) had in 2021 launched a new campaign in which they urged students to interact and behave positively with others while online and to report any forms of bullying.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority says it encourages residents to create a better and safer Internet for everyone, especially for children.

Here are some tips to follow if your child is being bullied online:

Authorities have also urged parents and children to report any suspicious online activities through ‘Aman’. Officials said Aman service is one of the most important initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Police, which receives information related to cybercrimes and others from the public in complete confidentiality around the clock and throughout the year.

People can report crimes and other issues to Aman Service in Arabic, English and Asian languages ​​through phone (8002626), text messages (2828) or through ADPolice smart application or websites: www.adpolice.gov.ae/ar/aman/Pages/default.aspx, Aman@adpolice.gov.ae

