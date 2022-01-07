Kerala on Friday announced the decision to impose a seven-day home quarantine for all international arrivals due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Health Minister Veena George said 280 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in the state so far. Most cases were reported among those who arrived from 'low-risk' countries.

The announcement comes just as India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said all international arrivals must undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine upon arrival in the country.

Following this, they would have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival.

The Ministry updated rules for India-bound travellers in view of the rising prevalence of the Omicron variant. The new standard operating procedure shall be made effective from January 11 onwards.

The Ministry confirmed children under five years were exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing.

“However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol,” stated the revised list of guidelines.