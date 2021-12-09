Bahrain has stepped up its fight against corruption which is a major obstacle to achieving sustainable development, it was declared yesterday.

The scourge also affects reality and future of all societies and economies worldwide, said Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

Speaking on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day, marked today, he pledged Bahrain’s commitment to promote the values of integrity and transparency and establish more open practices within an integrated anti-corruption system.

“Today is an occasion to remind everyone of their rights and responsibilities in tackling corruption,” he said.

“While this year’s slogan of ‘Recovery under the banner of integrity’ reflects an international concern for economic recovery through standards of integrity, Bahrain, as a leader in promoting international co-operation against corruption, renews its commitment to promote the values of integrity and the principles of transparency to fight corruption,” the minister said.

He pointed out that 96 cases of embezzlement, bribery and abuse of office have been investigated this year.

Three other violations cited in the National Audit Office report were also referred by the Cabinet to the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption, Economic and Electronic Security for investigation.

Gen Shaikh Rashid said the reform project, initiated by His Majesty King Hamad, laid the foundations that foster the values of integrity and transparency, supported by legislations that protect the society from corruption.

He hailed the keenness of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to protect public money, spread the culture of probity and adopt innovative solutions for combating corruption.

“Bahrain has taken proactive steps to prevent and combat corruption through several legislative and legal frameworks and an integrated institutional framework,” said the minister, stressing the importance of strengthening community partnerships to cultivate integrity and combat corruption.

He affirmed Bahrain’s adherence to international obligations and covenants, particularly the UN Convention Against Corruption. He also reiterated Bahrain’s commitment to the values of integrity and transparency which are enshrined in the 2030 Bahrain Economic Vision.

