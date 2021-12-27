ABU DHABI- The Abu Dhabi Non-Muslim Personal Status Court has issued the first civil marriage contract to spouses of Canadian citizenship, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 14 of 2021 on non-Muslims Personal Status in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which aims to ensure the emirate's leadership in regulating family matters for non-Muslims in accordance with international best practices.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), stressed that the establishment of civil marriage contract procedures for the first time before Abu Dhabi courts sets a qualitative precedent in the Arab region, in the wake of the procedures introduced by the non-Muslims Civil Personal Status Law, and which support the ongoing development efforts of the legislative and judicial system to ensure that it keeps pace with the various developments and evolutions, thus contributing to the consolidation of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's position as a world leading destination for skills and expertise from around the world.

Al Abri emphasised that the Judicial Department is working, in accordance with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to provide a flexible legal environment for the implementation of the provisions of the non-Muslims Civil Personal Status Law, formulated in accordance with international best practices, and which guarantee non-Muslims the right to submit to internationally recognised civil principles that are close to them in terms of culture, customs and language, and thus reflect the positive image and the tolerance of the Islamic religion and ensure the provision of distinguished services to UAE residents.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department today celebrated the establishment of the first civil marriage contract in the Arab region. The happy couple expressed their thanks and gratitude for facilitating the civil marriage contract service in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and expressed their appreciation for the efforts made both in terms of organisation, ease of application, and speed in concluding the authentication procedures.

It is worth mentioning that the civil marriage registration service is now available on the official website of the Judicial Department, for both residents and visiting tourists. The contracting and registration of marriage is done remotely through video conferencing technology, in accordance with the conditions and controls set by the law.

