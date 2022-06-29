Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the resignation of its board member representing investment company Ali Bin Ghanim Group.

Sheikh Ali Bin Ghanim Bin Ali Al Thani represented the company, which invests in real estate, stocks and bonds on the board of QIB, but has now resigned, the bank said.

The resignation has been approved by the Qatar Central Bank, according to a Qatar Stock Exchange announcement by QIB today.

No reason for the resignation was given in the stock market statement.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

