Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has announced the launch of this year’s auto finance campaign, which will continue through the holy month of Ramadan.

Launched following the success of the previous years’ campaign, the offer includes Shari’a compliant auto financing at competitively reduced annual profit rates, a flexible repayment period of up to seven years, without an advance payment or salary transfer. Customers who are interested can apply at the Auto Finance Division in Sitra Mall.

Commenting, Hamed Mashal, Head of Retail Banking at KFH–Bahrain, said: “This reiterates our commitment to supporting and giving back to the community and meeting their financial needs. The auto finance campaign provides our valued customers with a number of exclusive features, including a reduction in the financing profit rates.

“We would like to take this opportunity to invite everyone to apply for auto financing at our newly set up auto finance specialised division in Sitra Mall before the end of the holy month to take advantage of this remarkable offer.”

KFH–Bahrain offers competitive profit rates on all new applications for personal, auto and real estate finance, including financing for the Mazaya social housing program. The campaign offers are available to all citizens and residents who are employees within the public and private sectors.

