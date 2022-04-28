Dubai – The net profits attributable to the owners of Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) hiked to AED 1.33 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from AED 845.96 million in the year-ago period, according to the bank's consolidated interim financials for the three-month period ended 31 March 2022.

The bank's net income increased to AED 2.46 billion in Q1-22, compared to AED 2.22 billion in Q1-21.

Meanwhile, the lender's assets jumped to AED 287.22 billion in Q1-22 from AED 279.08 billion in the same period of the earlier year.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) settled at AED 0.17 in the first three months (3M) of 2022, against AED 0.09 in the corresponding period of 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, DIB reported a rise in the net profits attributable to the owners to AED 4.39 billion, compared to AED 3.29 billion in 2020.

