In addition, the report covers experiences of other countries at different points in time, which act as a guide for this report’s recommendations but are tailored to fit in Bahrain today; recommendations following consultation with leading experts and market practitioners; and Shariah considerations related to venture capital.

Access the full report to find out:

  • Regulatory Challenges and Requirements;
  • Availability of Institutional Risk Capital and Private Equity;
  • Exit Avenues: Developing Exit Markets in Bahrain;
  • Shariah Considerations; and
  • Cultural and Social Fundamentals.