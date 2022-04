JAKARTA - Indonesia raised 2.01 trillion rupiah ($140.22 million) from an Islamic bonds auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 9 trillion rupiah, its finance ministry said.

The ministry in a statement said it planned to hold an additional auction on Wednesday. Notes sold on Tuesday carried weighted average yields that were higher than comparable notes sold in the previous auction.

($1 = 14,335.0000 rupiah)

