RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi has revealed that the ministry aims to localize 30 professions in 2022, which includes project managers, sales and finance professions.



Addressing the periodic government communication press conference on Wednesday, Al-Rajhi said that the ministry launched 32 localization decisions in 2021 with a focus on qualitative localization, which included professions such as accountants, lawyers, teachers, marketers, medical doctors, dentists, and engineers.



The minister said that SR10 billion was spent to support the employment of Saudis in the private sector last year.



He reaffirmed that the number of Saudis in the labor market has reached more than 1,900,000 young men and women, which is an unprecedented historical figure.



“The number of Saudis entering the labor market for the first time in one year is 400,000 young men and women. Moreover, the mega projects that the Kingdom is witnessing will create one million and 800 thousand additional jobs.”



He indicated that one of the objectives of the labor market strategy is to raise the rate of citizens' economic participation, which was 40 percent and currently stands at 50 percent, adding that the goal is to reach 60 percent by 2030.



In addition, he shed light on the percentage of women’s participation in the labor market, saying at the beginning of Vision 2030, the percentage was around 21 percent, and today the participation rate has surpassed 32 percent — the target in 2030, therefore the vision goal has been achieved before the target date.



Answering a question about changing working hours, he said that the labor law is under study currently with the aim to make the market more attractive for investors and employee.



He said: “When it comes to the wage compliance program, that ensures that the worker receives his wages at the end of each month, the companies compliance reached 80 percent, which was the goal by 2020.”



“Friendly settlements between the employer and the worker have reached 65 percent.”



“All services of the ministry are digital and the number of people working remotely in the labor market has reached 58,000 young men and women. Also, seven million work contracts have been documented with an electronic link in order to preserve rights,” he added.



“The Kingdom’s goal in 2030 is to be among the top 20 countries in the world in the labor market efficiency index.”



The minister pointed out that Saudi Arabia has become an active member of the International Labor Organization.



On his part, Acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi announced that any property owner has the right to object to the compensation value, stressing that the state is keen on the rights of its citizens.



He said during the press conference that there will be no extension of deadline for correcting ‘tasattur’ violations, which ended on Feb.16.



“We continue to reap the fruits of Vision 2030, where the Evidence System was issued and is the first of the four projects of the judicial legislation system, which is now being developed under the direct supervision of the Crown Prince,” Al Qasabi said.



The minister also reviewed the achievements of the industrial sector in the Kingdom. He praised the “Saudi Made” exhibition, which received 170 participants. He highlighted that the national factories reached 10,293 factories, with exports exceeding SR200 billion.



As for the tourism sector, he said it’s witnessing continuous development and its facilities have multiplied fivefold. He also said that Jeddah’s central project will make the city a global tourist destination.



In addition, he lauded Riyadh Season’s achievement for welcoming 11 million visitor.