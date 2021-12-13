RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf following the GCC foreign ministers meeting with the Egyptian foreign minister, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal said the Kingdom is keen to ensure the safety and security of the Gulf region, and highlighted the importance of joint action between GCC states and Egypt to achieve prosperity for their peoples.

The Saudi foreign minister also said that Egypt plays a major role regionally and globally in supporting peace and security.

He said that the meeting discussed regional developments and deep-rooted Gulf-Egyptian relations, in addition to finding political solutions that protect regional and international peace and security.

The Egyptian foreign minister said: “We are happy to translate this close strategic relationship into a consultative institutional framework that brings together Egypt and the GCC states.”

Shoukry added: “Facing and overcoming challenges and preserving Arab security will only be achieved through solidarity, cooperation and closer ties between us, both politically and economically.”

The GCC secretary general said the joint ministerial meeting contributes to promoting peace and sustainable development, as well as realizing the aspirations of the Arab and Islamic nations.