DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Kuwait on Friday having completed a short visit to the country after earlier leaving Bahrain, during his tour of Gulf countries aimed at bolstering relations.

On arrival, Prince Mohammed was received by his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He was later received by the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who bestowed upon the crown prince the Order of Wisam Mubarak Al-Kabir for his efforts “to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and understanding between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During talks, the two sides agreed to strengthen economic, investment and defense ties. They also commended the establishment of the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council, established to better achieve progress in the areas of cooperation and advance strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two sides affirmed their determination to develop cooperation and coordination militarily as well as joint security cooperation and coordination.

The Saudi and Kuwaiti sides both agreed on a commitment to climate policies and to cooperate in implementing the Middle East Green initiative launched by Prince Mohammed. They also agreed to commit to renewable energy and the development of its technologies and projects to contribute to the sustainability of energy supplies globally.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait re-emphasized a commitment to the Al-Ula Declaration, issued in January, to ensure the solidarity and stability of the GCC area and strengthening the regional role of the member states.

They discussed several regional issues, including the Palestinian peace process, the efforts of the UN Secretary-General’s envoy to Yemen, as well as the situation in Lebanon, Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq and Sudan. They agreed that a political solution is the only solution to the Syrian crisis.

The Saudi and Kuwaiti delegations also stressed the importance of dealing seriously and effectively with Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program with all its components and repercussions.

The crown prince sent a cable of thanks to the Emir and the crown prince of Kuwait on his departure.

“It gives me great pleasure, as I leave your brotherly country, to express to your highness my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and generosity I received and the accompanying delegation hospitality,” SPA reported the cable as saying.

“Your Highness, the joint discussions that we held confirmed the strength of the ties between the two brotherly countries and the desire to deepen cooperation and strengthen and strengthen relations in all fields, for the interest of the two brotherly peoples under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah — may God protect them both.

“Wishing Your Highness continued health and happiness, and the State of Kuwait and its brotherly people further progress and prosperity, and accept my greetings and appreciation,” the cable added.

