RIYADH: Saudi cabinet approved today a memorandum of understanding with Oman for the purpose of encouraging investments, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing cabinet's weekly statement.

The cabinet also delegated the minister of finance to negotiate a potential MoU with UK in the field of financial services, it added.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia approved an initial agreement with Japan in the area of environment, SPA said.

