RIYADH: Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force, met with his Iraqi counterpart Gen. Shihab Jahid Ali during his visit to Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed issues of interest to the two forces and ways to promote joint action, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Monday.
The two sides also exchanged mementos on the occasion.
The Iraqi air force commander is scheduled to visit a number of air force units and the Saqr Aljazeera Aviation Museum during his visit.
