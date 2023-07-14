Doha: Qatar Tourism revealed that Qatar received more than two million visitors during the first half of 2023, which indicates the remarkable performance of the tourism sector thanks to the many tourist attractions that Qatar abounds in, such as the leading tourist attractions and destinations, the calendar always rich in events, festivals, unique tourist experiences, and the authentic Arab hospitality that Qatar is famous for.

According to a Qatar Tourism statement issued on Thursday, international arrivals in 2023 have so far doubled compared to the levels seen pre-pandemic.

The statement showed that during the first half of 2023, arrivals by air constituted 51 percent of all visitors to Qatar, while arrivals by land and sea made up 37 percent and 12 percent of the total figures, respectively.

Visitors from Saudi Arabia remain the top source market for international visitors this year, contributing to nearly a quarter of all arrivals. This is followed by India and Germany.

According to the latest data issued by Qatar Tourism, the months of May and June registered the highest figure (567k) ever recorded for these two months in the last ten years.

The sharp uptake in figures can be attributed to the launch of Qatar Tourism's 'Feel More in Qatar' campaign, which was promoted across key markets, along with the steady calendar of world-class events that have been staged throughout the country since the start of the year and which have maintained the energetic atmosphere from last year's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Furthermore, the extension of Hayya for existing cardholders and the re-launch of the Hayya platform have enabled visitors who require a visa an easy and seamless entry process into Qatar.

Since January, Qatar Tourism's Feel Winter in Qatar brought to audiences the 19th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, the 12th edition of the Qatar International Food Festival, and numerous concerts by Qatar Live.

Qatar has also continued to build on its sporting legacy with international events such as the Qatar GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup 2023, World Judo Championships, and the 8th Qatar Tennis Federation Open, amongst others, which have significantly contributed to the numbers.

Eid celebrations in April and in June have also led to a surge in arrivals, owing to the packed schedule of events featured in Qatar Tourism's 'Eid in Qatar' campaigns. Celebrations across the country are captured in special editions of the monthly events guide, Qatar Calendar, providing visitors with an overview of how best to enjoy the festivities.

Commenting on the half-year results, Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Tourism Berthold Trenkel said: "These strong visitor numbers are a testament to the determination, hard work, and resilience of everyone involved in Qatar's tourism and hospitality industry. With our ongoing roster of international events, industry-leading hospitality infrastructure, and ongoing commitment to Service Excellence, Qatar is well on its path to becoming the Middle East's fastest-growing tourism destination."

The positive momentum of exciting events throughout the country is set to continue for the remainder of the year, with highly anticipated events coming up such as Qatar Tourism's 'Feel Summer in Qatar,' the Geneva International Motor Show, Formula 1, and Expo Doha 2023.

