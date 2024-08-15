Muscat : The ministerial decision to suspend issuing work permits for 13 professions issued on Tuesday will regulate and correct the discrepancies in the labour market.

According to sources in the ministry and experts' reactions, such decisions have been taken previously for short periods. On occasions, they said these suspensions are extended for a further six months depending on prevailing circumstances.

According to reports, there has been an increase in the number of expatriates on the 'suspended list' of professions, and most violations were also reported from those employed in such jobs.

Speaking to the Observer, Rahim, a barber who has been working in the country for over 40 years in Muttrah, said, "I think there is no need to worry unless the suspension stays for an extended period. I would want to retire from Muscat and hand over the business to a youngster. If my sponsor cannot find the right person at the right time, his business will be affected. For now, this decision does not prevent us from recruiting anyone locally."

Several Bangladeshi expatriates told the Observer that already there is a partial ban on recruiting from Bangladesh. "Hopefully, we can expect that such decisions are made to fix the illegal activities, which will benefit those working legally as per the law," one of them said.

Some businesses, especially contractors, also felt the same. "The decisions also allow both the employers and employees to correct the market conditions. Additionally, there is no restriction on recruitment of eligible workers with valid work permits who are in the country," said a civil contracting firm manager.

The decision, to come into effect from September 1, will affect professions such as construction worker/general, cleaning worker/general buildings, loading and unloading worker, bricklayer, steel fixer, tailor/women's clothing/general, tailor/men's clothing/general, electrician/general electrical installations, waiter, painter, chef/general, electrician/home installations and barber.

