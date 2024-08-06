Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has urged taxpayers from the business sector in the Kingdom subject to the Withholding Tax (WHT) to file their tax returns for July no later than August 11, 2024.



Taxpayers may do so through the authority's http://zatca.gov.sa, to avoid a 1% fine for unpaid taxes every 30 days after the due date.



According to ZATCA, taxpayers from the business sector wishing to receive more information about WHT should contact the authority via the call center's unified number 19993, which operates 24/7, the X account @Zatca_Care, e-mail info@zatca.gov.sa, or on instant chat via ZATCA's http://zatca.gov.sa.



WHT is one regulation in the Kingdom whereby a tax is withheld from the total income of non-resident establishments that provide services in the Kingdom in accordance with the rates specified in Article 68 of the Income Tax Law and Article 63 of its Implementing Regulations.