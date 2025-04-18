The ECOWAS Commission has launched a three-day thematic workshop to enhance the connection between governance, human rights, and early warning systems in West Africa.

The workshop, taking place in Abuja, Nigeria, brings together governance analysts from Member States’ National Centres for the Coordination of Response Mechanisms, representatives from the ECOWAS Parliament, African Union Commission, United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The workshop aims to integrate early warning into early response, national policy, and institutional decision-making. Dr. Onyinye Onwuka, Acting Director of the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate, emphasized that governance is not a luxury in times of peace but a frontline concern in times of crisis, calling on Member States and partners to reaffirm their commitment to coordinated, data-driven responses to governance risks.

The initiative seeks to strengthen governance monitoring and deepen participants’ understanding of governance dynamics. By doing so, it will enhance their role in national response mechanisms and support evidence-based governance and early response strategies.

The workshop also highlights the importance of inclusive governance, particularly protecting and promoting rights for youth and women. The African Union Commission representative reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to supporting ECOWAS in advancing governance monitoring and democratic resilience.

The workshop is supported by the ECOWAS Peace, Security and Governance project, co-financed by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. This partnership underscores the commitment to enhancing governance and early warning systems in West Africa.

Through technical and policy-driven sessions, peer exchanges, and comparative learning, participants will develop actionable skills and stronger networks to address common challenges. The workshop is designed to ensure that each participant leaves with a clearer mandate to support evidence-based governance and early response strategies in their respective countries.

Ultimately, the workshop will contribute to enhancing democratic resilience in West Africa, aligning with ECOWAS’s Vision 2050 and the United Nations’ commitment to peace and security in the region. By fostering stronger networks and capacities, the initiative will help West Africa build a more stable and prosperous future.

