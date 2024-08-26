RIYADH — A total of 107,329 establishments were found non-complying with several articles of the Labor Law, it was detected during inspections carried out by the officials of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.



The ministry teams have inspected over 700,200 private sector firms in the Kingdom since the beginning of 2024 until mid-July of the year. This is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to regulate and control the labor market, and ensure that owners of establishments comply with the Labor Law regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The violations included those related to payment of salaries and Saudization. It was found that 59,891 employers failed to increase wages as specified by the ministry while there were 16,295 cases in which employees had not received salaries. There were also 7,662 cases of employment of foreigners in professions or activities reserved exclusively for Saudi nationals.



The ministry has issued 88,776 warnings to establishments contravening the law. The ministry’s teams have stepped up efforts to monitor compliance of establishments with the decision to localize jobs during visits to 522,092 establishments. These visits yielded 9,712 opportunities for citizens and enabled attaining the targeted localization rates in numerous sectors.



The percentage of establishments that complied with the decisions to Saudize professions increased to 93.5 percent. In collaboration with the relevant authorities, the monitoring teams conducted 840 visits to petrol stations and service centers throughout the Kingdom.



The ministry has reported that its inspection tours are under way at all facilities in the Kingdom’s regions and governorates. It has urged all individuals to report any violations by calling the unified number 19911, or by using the ministry’s smartphone application.

