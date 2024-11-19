RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Education announced the cancellation of the condition of linking the annual bonus of teachers with obtaining a professional license. It also revoked linking the practice of the teaching profession to obtaining the license.



The ministry exempted the condition of obtaining a professional license for those who have reached the age of 50 before February 1, 2026.

This is because this category of teachers have long years of experience in the field of education, and possess sufficient educational practices, in addition to contributing to the development of their colleagues' educational practices, which leads to raising the overall level of academic performance.



The ministry made obtaining professional license a requirement to continue working or concluding a new contract for educational jobs.

The ministry works with its partners in the National Institute for Educational Professional Development and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission to continue professional development of male and female teachers, and providing them with qualitative skills in accordance with the best international practices.



The ministry revealed that the opportunity is available for teachers, who have not obtained a professional license to rectify their status, by facilitating the procedures to enable them register for the license exams, in addition to giving them priority by providing at least two opportunities annually for each exam so as to enable them to keep pace with developments in the field of education.



The ministry stated that the expiry date of the professional license will be extended for one year for those who obtained it before 2025, in addition to giving priority for those who obtained it to enter the foreign scholarship programs, sending to teach abroad, and attending evening study, in addition to joining programs that stimulate professional development.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).