RAS AL KHAIMAH - Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) welcomed the members of its business community to a practical and engaging session titled ‘Numbers without the nonsense: Tax and accounting essentials for non-financiers’.

Tailored for entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and leaders from both free zone and mainland companies, the event aimed to simplify the complexities of corporate taxation and empower businesses to make confident, compliant financial decisions.

Delivered by tax experts, the session provided attendees with clear and actionable guidance on navigating the federal corporate tax framework. From explaining who needs to register and by when, to demystifying financial record-keeping and compliance procedures, the session served as a go-to resource for those seeking clarity without the complexity.

Participants gained key insights into the benefits available to free zone companies, the criteria for qualifying income and tax exemptions, and the importance of maintaining adequate economic substance. The attendees also explored the advantages of the Federal Tax Authority’s Small Business Relief scheme, which offers significant support for businesses with annual revenues under AED3 million, including a 0% tax rate on profits up to AED375,000.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented, “At RAKEZ, we take pride in being more than just a licensing authority for business set-ups. Our mission is to equip our community with the knowledge, tools, and support they need to navigate today’s business landscape confidently. Sessions like ‘Numbers without the nonsense’ reflect our commitment to simplifying complex topics and empowering entrepreneurs with practical, real-world insights that drive long-term success.”