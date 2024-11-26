Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri has said that the job nationalisation plan would be shaped through consultations with the private sector before being approved by the State Cabinet, stressing the importance of the private sector in Qatar’s sustainable development and economic growth.

The Minister was speaking at a discussion panel titled, “Nationalisation of Jobs in the Private Sector for 2025–2026”, held yesterday at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The session was attended by Chairman of the Qatar Chamber H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Labour, CEOs, and HR directors from private sector companies.

Organised by the Ministry of Labour, the event aimed to foster ongoing communication with private sector representatives, ensuring alignment with nationalisation objectives and promoting the integration of a highly skilled Qatari workforce into the private sector.

The Minister of Labour said that the MoL has been working to enhance the digital infrastructure of the labour sector, introducing continuous updates to digital services aimed at simplifying processes for businesses and employers, facilitating quicker transactions, and improving the overall work environment.

Al Marri further clarified that the enactment of the nationalisation law for the private sector would propel efforts to attract a national workforce into a highly effective trajectory through the implementation of a comprehensive national programme offering facilities and incentives.

He stressed that the primary objective of the law is to support the private sector, not to impose obstacles on companies and institutions. Al Marri assured that the government fully acknowledges the significance of private sector institutions in strengthening the role of the national workforce.

The nationalisation law has established mechanisms to support the private sector, enabling it to benefit from qualified, trained national talent through various incentives, advantages, and facilities. He outlined that the Ministry of Labour would roll out a package of incentive programmes for private sector entities.

These will include covering the employer’s contribution to the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, granting additional work permits, and providing national awards for entities excelling in nationalization efforts.

The Minister also highlighted that the Cabinet had, in principle, approved the establishment of the Qatar Nationalisation Award for the private sector, which will serve as a positive competitive incentive among private sector institutions in their efforts to nationalise jobs.

“We will collaborate with private sector institutions to implement a series of qualification and training programmes for job seekers, including university graduates, as well as students from higher education institutions and schools,” he added.

The Minister further explained that the nationalisation law would be implemented in phases, allowing companies to gradually engage with the nationalization plan while considering the challenges faced by institutions, depending on the nature of their work.

This phased approach is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the law’s implementation and to ensure the achievement of the set targets.

Al Marri revealed that the MoL had launched a pilot phase for nationalisation, which began in July. This phase saw the voluntary participation of 63 private sector entities, aimed at collecting accurate data on the effectiveness of the nationalization plan and its capacity to attract the national workforce to the private sector.

The Minister also announced the establishment and activation of sector-specific councils, which will coordinate efforts to create initiatives tailored to each sector in support of nationalization.

These councils will ensure ongoing communication, strengthen dialogue, foster effective partnerships, and align sectoral strategies between senior officials of the Ministry of Labour and private sector institutions.

He reiterated that the nationalisation law was designed to assist the private sector by providing institutions with the opportunity to benefit from qualified human resources. The Minister noted that stringent penalties would apply to individuals or entities engaging in fraudulent practices to unlawfully obtain facilities, incentives, or privileges.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, emphasised the importance of nationalisation in securing employment for Qatari citizens and contributing to the development of a sustainable workforce. He stressed that nationalisation should be viewed as an opportunity for businesses to improve productivity and competitiveness, not merely as a regulatory obligation.

The nationalisation plan targets eight strategic sectors, which will be represented by sectoral councils: manufacturing, logistics, tourism, IT, finance, education, agriculture, and healthcare. This phased approach allows businesses to gradually align with nationalisation goals, starting with a foundation phase focused on skills development through sector-specific training programmes. This is followed by a capacity-building phase prioritising the employment of Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women. Finally, the comprehensive transformation phase will ensure a long-term and sustainable shift in the workforce.

The plan includes several incentives for Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women in the private sector. These incentives include a salary support programme that covers salaries for Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women to encourage them to join the private sector as well as support for social allowances, retirement contributions, and social insurance.

