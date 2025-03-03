MUSCAT: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has launched a new policy and executive programme aimed at regulating the expanding postal sector in Oman.

The Postal Sector Policy and Executive Programme (2025-2029) seeks to modernise the postal sector and improve service quality while supporting parallel sectors including e-commerce, transport and logistics. In his foreword, Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, highlighted the significance of the postal sector in Oman,

“The postal sector in the Sultanate of Oman serves as a pivotal pillar in achieving economic and social integration, acting as a bridge for communication and a service provider for communities and businesses.

With the rapid advancements in telecommunications and information technology, the development of this sector has become an urgent necessity to keep pace with global changes, enhance its role in supporting e-commerce and logistics services, and achieve operational efficiency and innovation in service delivery.”

He added: “It is with great pleasure that the Ministry launches the Postal Sector Policy and Executive Programme (2025-2029) as a strategic step aimed at laying a solid foundation for the development of the sector, enhancing its efficiency and improving the quality of services provided to citizens and residents.

Additionally, this initiative supports e-commerce and integrates with the logistics and transport system in the Sultanate of Oman. This document is the result of concerted efforts among various stakeholders in the postal sector.”

This policy and its executive programme, Al Maawali noted, are based on a clear vision, key pillars and executive programmes and initiatives designed to achieve national objectives in alignment with Oman Vision 2040, the National Program for Economic Diversification (Tanfeedh), and the Universal Postal Union (UPU) strategy.

“Through the implementation of this executive programme, we aspire to bring about a qualitative transformation in the sector by adopting international best practices, strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors and ensuring the sustainability of postal services to serve the interests of society while keeping up with future challenges,” he further noted.

The document identifies multiple initiatives under the programme’s four main pillars: expansion and quality, integration and innovation, sector growth, and legislation and international relations.

Some key initiatives include the liberalisation of exclusive postal services in Oman, the establishment of a national addressing system, e-commerce delivery guidelines and the development of a universal postal service agreement.

According to the document, the initiatives will be overseen by the Ministry in addition to sector stakeholders including the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Licensed Postal Service Providers, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the Royal Oman Police (Customs Authority), the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, and the Small and Medium Enterprises Authority.

