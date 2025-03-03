Muscat: In an effort to reduce traffic congestion during the holy month of Ramadan, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced a temporary ban on truck movement during peak hours on key roads across the Sultanate.

According to the directive, the restriction will apply from Sunday to Thursday during the following periods: Morning: 6:30 AM – 9:00 AM and afternoon: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

On Saturdays, trucks will be prohibited from operating between 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

The ban will be enforced on major roads, including, Sultan Qaboos Road: From Qurum Intersection in Muscat Governorate to Khatmat Milaha Border Post in North Batinah Governorate.

Sultan Thuwayni bin Said Road: From Burj Al Sahwa Roundabout in Muscat Governorate to Bidbid Bridge in Dakhiliyah Governorate and the main roads within Muscat Governorate.

The ROP has urged truck drivers to comply with the restrictions, emphasising that the measures are in place to ensure smoother traffic flow and enhance public safety during the fasting month.

Authorities have warned that any violations of the ban will be subject to legal action.

