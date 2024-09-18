DUBAI - In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Law No. (19) of 2024 regulating the grant of law enforcement capacity in the emirate of Dubai.

The Law aims to ensure the proper implementation of legislation by those granted law enforcement capacity, as well as to enhance public-private partnerships in the management of public facilities in Dubai. It also seeks to empower community members to assist government entities and actively help prevent actions or omissions that violate Dubai’s laws.

The provisions of the Law apply to employees of government entities, employees of private companies contracted by government entities, and institutions granted law enforcement capacity to manage public facilities.

The Law also applies to members of the community in Dubai, including citizens and residents, who are granted law enforcement capacity under this Law, with the exception of members of the judiciary and police officers.

The Law further details the conditions for granting law enforcement capacity to employees. It also outlines the responsibilities of those granted such capacity and the procedures for identifying violations, grievance mechanisms and issuance of executive decisions.

The Law outlines conditions for granting law enforcement capacity to community members, including a minimum age requirement of 30, though exceptions may be granted by senior government officials when necessary.

Individuals must possess the necessary knowledge, qualifications, and expertise in the field they supervise, including familiarity with relevant legislation and the violations they are responsible for enforcing. They are required to complete training and demonstrate proficiency in using modern technology. The Law also mandates the use of Arabic in investigations and sets guidelines for the duties and performance evaluations of judicial officers.

The Law also outlines the requirements for revocation of the law enforcement capacity, subject to a decision issued by the Chairman of the Supreme Legislative Committee in Dubai.

Law No. (19) of 2024 replaces Law No. (8) of 2016 pertaining to the regulation of grant of law enforcement capacity in the emirate of Dubai. This Law annuls any other legislation that may contradict it. Existing decisions and regulations under Law No. (8) of 2016 remain in effect unless they conflict with Law No. (19) of 2024, until new ones are issued.

The Law will be published in the Official Gazette and is effective from the date of its publication.