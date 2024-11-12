ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has exempted employers in the federal, government and private sectors from incurring fines for late contribution payments due for October and November 2024.

This exemption follows a circular issued by GPSSA to employers across sectors to mark the launch of the Ma’ashi platform.

According to Article No.13 in Federal Law No.7 of 1999 regarding pension and social security, in addition to Article No.12 in Federal Law No.57 of 2023 regarding pension and social security, contribution payments are due on the 1st day of each month and may be extended until the 15th day of that month. Accordingly, the exemption period for employers to contribute payments to their employees has been extended to 15th December 2024.

As a result, employers are requested to complete their contribution transfers on the Ma’ashi platform in a timely manner, without having to incur financial consequences.

This decision has been taken to lessen pressure on employers by extending the contribution payment deadline.

After delivering various English- and Arabic-speaking workshops, which are still ongoing, regarding the Ma’ashi platform, employers are requested to ensure that employee data and salary details are up-to-date and articulate.