Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced that the ETA will offer free activation codes for registration on the eighth phase of the unified payroll tax system, which began on 15 December 2023, in line with Ministerial Decree No. 386 of 2023.

This phase expands the system to include all companies, individual establishments, and non-profit organizations, such as associations, civil institutions, and charitable entities with payroll obligations.

Taxpayers who are not affiliated with integrated tax offices and have payroll obligations can visit the relevant tax offices with the required documents to obtain their activation codes for registration.

She stressed the importance of compliance for these taxpayers, encouraging them to register their data in the system to facilitate the submission of their annual payroll reconciliation forms. Abdel Aal assured that tax obligations can continue to be settled through the same mechanisms as before joining the unified system.

The Head of the ETA also highlighted that the system is part of the Ministry of Finance’s broader strategy to digitize and automate the tax system. Its goal is to streamline payroll tax procedures, improve tax compliance, and provide state employees across various sectors with easy access to their payroll information and the corresponding tax calculations in line with established regulations.

Abdel Aal emphasized the need for accurate submission of monthly forms, including detailed employee and worker data. This process is mandatory for all companies and individual establishments. Taxpayers can refer to the introductory guide for the Unified Standards System, the system’s FAQ guide, and other manuals on the system’s functions. Additionally, workshops on the system are available on the “Your Guide to Dealing with the Unified Standards System for Payroll Tax Calculation” platform, where recordings can also be accessed.

