The Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) has launched its first comprehensive tax services guide, a major step toward simplifying procedures for taxpayers and supporting Egypt’s digital transformation strategy.

Announced by ETA Head Rasha Abdel Aal, the guide provides a fully detailed overview of all tax services, enhancing efficiency and accessibility in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Abdel Aal emphasized that the initiative is part of the ETA’s commitment to modernizing and streamlining tax services, making processes more transparent and reducing the need for in-person visits. The guide is now available for viewing and download on the authority’s official website, ensuring that individuals and businesses can easily access essential tax-related information.

The guide presents a clear and structured explanation of tax services, detailing service descriptions, target beneficiaries, applicable fees, required documents, procedural steps, terms and conditions, service channels, expected processing times, reference materials, and special notes. By offering this level of detail, the ETA aims to simplify tax compliance and enhance the overall taxpayer experience.

Covering a wide range of services, the guide includes information on tax registration, tax returns, electronic invoicing, e-receipts, tax refunds, exemptions, international agreements, appeals, dispute resolution, audits, collection procedures, real estate tax transactions, taxpayer support, tax research, evasion settlements, and payment services. With this comprehensive resource, taxpayers can navigate tax procedures more efficiently and reduce reliance on in-person assistance.

Abdel Aal highlighted that this initiative strengthens digital transformation efforts and aligns with the ETA’s goal of providing seamless, user-friendly services. She also announced that a second edition of the guide will be released following the implementation of new tax facilitation measures in March, ensuring the guide remains up to date with evolving taxpayer needs. This initiative reflects the ETA’s ongoing modernization efforts to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in Egypt’s tax system, reinforcing its partnership with the tax community and supporting national economic development.

