The Egyptian cabinet approved a draft law aimed at regulating medical liability and enhancing patient protection, as per a statement.

The new legislation, a key demand from the national dialogue, seeks to improve the rights of medical service recipients while establishing a clearer framework for medical professionals' civil and criminal responsibilities.

The proposed law aims to strengthen the protection of patients' rights, ensuring their access to clear, organized healthcare services.

It seeks to unify the standards governing medical professionals’ liabilities, establishing a consistent legal framework for both civil and criminal accountability.

A notable feature of the draft law is the creation of a Higher Committee for Medical Liability and Patient Protection, which will operate under the Prime Minister’s office.

This committee will oversee the country's medical liability system through specified mechanisms, with plans for future expansion based on the outcomes of the initial implementation phase.

The draft law also introduces a compulsory insurance system for medical facilities and professionals.

This will be managed through a government-run insurance fund, which will cover compensation for medical errors as well as other damages that may arise from medical services unrelated to errors.

