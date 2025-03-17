Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced that only 16 days remain until the deadline for individual tax return submissions.

The ETA will continue receiving 2024 tax returns until 31 March for individuals and 30 April for companies.

She emphasized the Ministry of Finance’s commitment to facilitating voluntary tax compliance by offering extensive support to taxpayers. As part of these efforts, the ETA has launched a comprehensive assistance program, including daily free seminars led by professional instructors to guide taxpayers and accountants through the electronic filing process and address inquiries.

Additionally, support committees are stationed at various professional syndicates, civil society organizations, chambers of commerce, and business federations to simplify tax return submissions. The Digital Services Center at the Treasury Headquarters in Lazoghly is also providing technical assistance, utilizing the latest digital tools and a specialized support team to assist electronic filers.

The ETA chief urged taxpayers to meet their deadlines using the electronic tax system and take advantage of the free technical support available.

She also clarified that taxpayers registered under the First and Second Large Taxpayer Centers, the Large Free Professions Center in Cairo, the Large and Medium Taxpayer Centers in Alexandria and Hurghada, as well as integrated zone taxpayers in Cairo and Qalyubia, must submit their returns through the new core tax system on the ETA’s website. Meanwhile, all other taxpayers should file their returns via the tax services portal.

